Irish man convicted of illegally cropping a puppy's ears

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has issued a warning to dog owners that ear cropping or other cruel and unnecessary mutilations will not be tolerated after a Roscommon man was convicted of offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA) 2013.

Owen Glynn with an address of Corracoggil South, Kilruane, Co. Roscommon appeared before Roscommon District Court yesterday, Tuesday 15th September 2020, having previously been remanded in custody at Ballaghaderreen District Court last Friday 11th September after pleading guilty to animal cruelty.

The court had heard evidence from ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons who described obtaining a search warrant for Mr Glynn’s address on 27th February 2019, in response to information received regarding a puppy on the premises with cropped ears. On execution of the warrant, a blue and white female American Bully pup named Cardi B, was found with her ears cropped. The pup was seized and detained.

Inspector Lyons told the court that she believed Mr Glynn to be breeding dogs for commercial gain and described how ear cropping is done for cosmetic reasons, purely to achieve a look desired by owners.

She told how Mr Glynn initially claimed that the pup had been sent out of the country to have the procedure performed but, in a later interview, he gave a different story saying that he had sold the pup to somebody named Martin from Dublin who later returned her with her ears cropped.

Mr Glynn took the stand telling Judge James Faughnan that he had been “stupid” and “naïve” and that he was “truly sorry”. Judge Faughnan queried if there were any records of the claimed sale such as messages or a receipt but Mr Glynn could offer none.

Mr Glynn accepted that the pup was his and that its ears were cropped. He was accepting responsibility and admitted three offences under sections 11(1), 12(1) and 16(1) of AHWA.

The court heard that there was a total of €9,005.10 in costs including €6,705 in boarding and veterinary fees as the dog had been detained since its seizure. Mr Glynn proposed to pay the costs at €50 per week but Judge Faughnan remanded him in custody until Tuesday to have a “proper think” about what he had done and to come up with realistic proposals for how he would pay the costs. He also granted an application for the forfeiture of the dog to the ISPCA.

The Judge questioned whether Mr Glynn had any appreciation for what he had done to the dog and said that “a message has to go out”.

At today’s court sitting Mr Glynn produced €850 towards the outstanding costs and gave a commitment to pay €100 per week to the ISPCA. Judge Faughnan also imposed a four month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified Mr Glynn from keeping dogs for three years.

The Judge stated that Mr Glynn had “committed perjury and did it twice”.

“We are absolutely delighted that Cardi B can now be permanently rehomed,” said Inspector Lyons, “She had a difficult start in life but she can now look forward to living out her life in a loving home. Ear cropping is a cruel and unnecessary mutilation that has no place in modern society”.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling commented: “The ISPCA will take satisfaction from the fact that offences were proven and somebody was held accountable in this case. But we are also aware that other puppies are being mutilated in a similar fashion and we will endeavour to ensure that others are similarly held to task. As can be seen from this case, the repercussions for anyone performing or organising such illegal procedures can be severe. We are also grateful for the awarding of our kennelling costs. Cardi B was detained for over 18 months while the case progressed. At one point she was one of over 75 dogs which were being detained by the ISPCA as the subjects of cruelty prosecutions”.

If you suspect that an animal is suffering from abuse, cruelty or neglect, please report your concerns in confidence on 1890 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here at https://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_ complaint

The ISPCA relies on public donations to continue our vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and responsibly rehoming hundreds of vulnerable animals that desperately need our help.

If you can, please donate online at www.ispca.ie/donate. Thank you.