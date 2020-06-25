Beautiful 'Memory Path' now blooming in one Offaly town

The brainchild of local man, Raymond Flannery, the beautiful 'Memory Path' is now blooming in Banagher.

Well known in GAA coaching circles, Raymond came up with the idea for the 'Memory Path' after he decided to clean up an area around his house along the Harbour Road, in Banagher during the lockdown. With the idea literally now blooming in Banagher after several weeks of hard work, it has brightened up an old stone wall as well as the entire area surrounding the path, along the road into Banagher town.

Speaking to the Tribune, Raymond was delighted with the way his endeavours turned out, having decided to take on this project a number of weeks ago. Explaining how it came out, the Banagher man said if you had seen the condition of the path before, “you wouldn't recognise it”. “It was a terrible mess”, he said after the area was left untouched, following resurfacing works along the road last year.

With the area “out of hand” and nobody attending it, Raymond said he would “take control of it” during -the Covid -19 lockdown. And, when he had cleaned it up, he decided to dig it out and plant a few flowers into it. “It started from there and when I sowed the flowers, one of my neighbours said he would give me a hand and we came up with the idea of planting a memory.”

Plaque with this was erected along the path and people came from all around and the 'memory path' was filled within a few days.

“It was unbelievable. People came with all sorts of gardening material to me including peat moss. They were great,” he enthused.

Raymond couldn't believe the people who came to him and helped him with this. “The plant a memory idea really work,” he remarked.

The area is divided into two and there is a wild flower area at the end of the path where a plaque detailing the wild flowers in the area has been erected. Also, there are two installations of turf footings, depicting both the traditional and the modern method.

There's also a 'wall of fame' with two stones painted in the St Rynagh's colours in honour of the senior hurling team and the camogie team that won the double last year. “It's unbelievable the reaction from everyone,” Raymond enthused.

He continued that he had a vision for the area as he was digging it. “I didn't think it would turn out the way that it did. The quality of the plants was brilliant. It is really coming into bloom now,” he said as he continues to water each evening.

The Banagher man said that he even got three letters of thank you about the 'memory path' during the week before saying that he received a rose, brought from outside Clara, which he called 'Venice' in honour of Joe Dolan's hit, 'Goodbye Venice'.

Meanwhile, many people gave him plants in honour of birthdays, births and in memory of loved ones and were delighted with the opportunity to be part of this wonderful endeavour.

Local man, John Feeney commended Raymond for his hard work and dedication to the path. “It was very commendable and it was a great thing to do,” he told the Tribune.

Another person said Raymond should be “complimented on creating such a beautiful natural feature”. “

"Raymond and his friends have shone a light in these dark times. People in the community donated plants and flowers to enhance the project. Thanks to all who contributed in any way to this endeavour .”