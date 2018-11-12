Perpetual Cup and quiz win for Killina students

There was success recently for Offaly's Killina Secondary School both on the quiz front and in the world of music.

Killina students placed first and second in the Chapter 15 Credit Union quiz held in the Silver Springs Hotel in Athlone on Sunday last. Competing against schools from Longford, Offaly, and Westmeath, the students did well to take the top two spots.

Having finished first and second in the Clara district Credit Union quiz they were delighted to replicate that success.

The winning team consisted of Eva Dunican, Therese Powell, Finlay O Brien and AoibhÍn McDonagh. The runners-up were Aisling Cotter, Emily Molloy, Sean Keeney and William Corble.

Meanwhile, another Killina student, Grace Minnock, hit all the right notes when she picked up the Perpetual Cup and medal for the highest result in the Junior Certificate Music Exam.

Grace played the Harp and a musical piece composed by herself at the Post Primary Music teachers conference held recently in Limerick. Grace comes from a family with great musical talent and has over 20 all Ireland Fleadh medals.