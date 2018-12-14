Your dream wedding is waiting in Offaly this winter

Recently engaged and in full wedding planning mode? Your dream wedding is waiting for you at the County Arms Hotel in Birr.

The 4-star County Arms Hotel is beautifully situated on a 9-acre estate in the Heritage town and they are hosting a Winter Wedding Evening on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

What can you expect?

A superbly restored Georgian house, the County Arms Hotel is run by the Loughnane family for over 57 years, as a trusted Wedding venue.

Family run since 1962, the County Arms Hotel is well known for providing the ideal Wedding setting. Their stunning award-winning gardens offers the ideal backdrop for the most important photographs of your life.

An archway of roses leads to Ireland’s only restored gazebo, housing vines in the summer and autumn months. The hotel itself is 200 years old and other features in the walled garden include the original stone-walls and garden gate.

If the weather is unkind, the hotel has a number of graceful period suites in the Georgian House, perfect for elegant photographs that you will treasure.

At the County Arms Hotel, a great emphasis is placed on food and service. They will consult with you to create a personalised Menu for your Wedding day.

They offer a choice of banqueting suites. Up to 350 guests can be catered for in the Moorpark Ballroom with Private Bar, smoking courtyard and reception lobby. A variety of smaller suites in the Original Georgian House are ideal for your civil ceremony or wedding receptions between 20 and 95 guests. The Loughnane family provides complete

exclusivity to one wedding per day.

You will choose your complimentary bridal suite on your first visit to the hotel with features such as a four-poster bed or free standing bath, both with separate living room, floor to ceiling Georgian windows.

Within 90 minutes from all major cities, the County Arms Hotel Birr is the ideal venue for Wedding Receptions from all over the midlands of Ireland.

To arrange a private appointment or for more information, you can contact the Wedding team or attend their Winter Wedding Evening on Saturday, January 5 from 1pm to 6pm to view the hotel and talk to staff about dream Wedding.

T: 057- 9120791 or visit www.countyarmshotel.com.