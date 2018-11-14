Start booking the holliers! Midlands to be turned into subtropical paradise

Center Parcs are set to turn Longford into a 29.5oC Subtropical Swimming Paradise and have announced that you can now book breaks for winter 2019

The new forest resort, which will open its doors in summer 2019, is set to transform family getaways as plans for Ireland’s first ever Subtropical Swimming Paradise have been revealed.

The Subtropical Swimming Paradise will be Ireland’s largest waterpark and promises to offer Irish families a slice of paradise in the heart of the island. Heated to 29.5oC all year round and nestled amongst lush green tropical plants, the 3,500m2 Subtropical Swimming Paradise will provide endless hours of fun for all the family.

To mark the reveal of Ireland’s largest waterpark, Center Parcs teamed up with internationally renowned Lego artists, mother and son duo Jessica and Faolán Farrell from Rathangan, Kildare, not far from Edenderry, to create a show-stopping Lego replica of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

The prizeworthy 2 metre x 1.5 metre Lego model, which took 105 days to build using 55,667 Lego bricks, showcases all that the swimming paradise will offer Irish families when it opens its doors in 2019.

Guests to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will be able to take a dip in the large family wave pool, tackle the Wild Water Rapids, make a splash in the children’s water play areas or relax in the tranquil whirlpools. The indoor waterpark will come complete with 350m of exhilarating rides and flumes suitable for all ages (and the daredevils!).

Coming to Center Parcs Longford Forest are the Tropical Cyclone, a family raft ride with a gravity-defying drop; the Typhoon, a two-seater ride with drops, swings and speeds of up to 45km/ph; and the Twister a thrilling family body slide.

Those eager to stay dry and looking to take a break from the splashes and slides will be happy to hear that the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will also feature the option of a private family cabana, fitted with a TV, refreshments and loungers. Further refreshments will also be available in the Canopy Café & Bar, a welcome pit-stop for those looking for an energy boost.

A break at Center Parcs includes unlimited free entry to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise which is open from 10am – 9pm every day!

To coincide with the Subtropical Swimming Paradise reveal, Center Parcs Ireland has today confirmed the exciting news that families can now book their first weekend or midweek booking at Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Bookings open today for breaks commencing 4th of November 2019 onwards. Construction is progressing well but to ensure that all short-break bookings can be accommodated, Center Parcs Ireland will hold the release of August, September and pre 4th of November 2019 booking dates until early 2019, when construction is further progressed.

Center Parcs Longford Forest is still due to open in summer 2019. Bookings for 4th of November can be made online on www.centerparcs.ie.

The €233 million Irish resort, set within 400 acres of woodland, will feature 466 high-quality lodges specially designed with families in mind, accommodating up to 2,500 guests in a safe, peaceful and car-free environment.

Center Parcs Ireland will offer a raft of indoor and outdoor activities for all the family to enjoy from Aerial Adventure and Laser Combat to Cupcake Decorating and Willow Weaving. With up to 100 activities to choose from there is something to suit all ages, interests and abilities. Complete with a lake for water sports and a range of restaurants and shops, Center Parcs Ireland is not to be missed.

Jessica Farrell, Internationally Renowned Lego Artist, commented: “Like many people my love of Lego began when I was just four years-old, the only difference is I have retained that love of creating things into adulthood. When I was asked by Center Parcs to collaborate on something so exciting, and to do so with my own son, Faolán, I jumped at the chance. 55,667 bricks and 840 hours later, we are thrilled to unveil and bring to life the Subtropical Swimming Paradise that will be opening at the Longford Forest Resort in 2019."

“Family togetherness is at the heart of Center Parcs, I experienced this first hand with my family on a recent trip to one of the resorts in the UK. Faolán and I, therefore, worked hard to ensure that this togetherness would be conveyed in the model through the Lego figure scenarios."

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs CEO, commented: “It’s incredibly exciting to unveil our plans today for the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, the heart of every Center Parcs resort. We are confident that Center Parcs Longford Forest will revolutionise the short-break market for Irish families – where else can you go to enjoy unlimited access to the nation’s largest waterpark and over 100 indoor and outdoor activities, all on your doorstep?"

“I’m also delighted to have reached another key milestone in the Center Parcs Longford Forest journey, the launch of our new website which now gives Irish families the chance to book a short break with us. From today, we have gone on sale with breaks from 4th of November 2019 onwards, and I guarantee there will be no better place to spend those cold winter days than in our stunning Subtropical Swimming Paradise! We are still very much on track to open next summer, and we expect to release earlier arrival dates in the new year.”

Prices for family breaks at the Center Parcs Longford Forest Resort start from €529 for a weekend break (Friday – Monday) and €379 for a midweek break (Monday – Friday). To be amongst the first to secure a short break at Center Parcs Longford Forest Resort, simply log on to the Center Parcs Ireland website.