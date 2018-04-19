Tullamore gearing up for its 5th Darkness Into Light event

Pieta House's flagship fundraising awareness event, Darkness Into Light, takes place on May 12 in over 170 venues in Ireland and across the world.

Now in its tenth year, the event encourages the nation to wake up and tackle the reality of suicide and self-harm in Ireland.

Tullamore will host its 5th walk this year and to date DIL Tullamore has raised over €100,000 for Pieta House. Last year more than 2,000 people walked in Tullamore and organisers are once again calling on the people of Tullamore to join in on May 12 and make DIL Tullamore 2018 a really special event. Edenderry and Banagher will also hosts events this year.

To join the expected 200,000 participants across the globe, Tullamore walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event, and by May 4 to receive their tenth anniversary Darkness Into Light T-shirt.

There will be no registration at the venue on the morning of the event.

Darkness Into Light has grown from humble beginnings into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm. Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the unique event begins in darkness at 4.15am, as thousands of people walk a 5 kilometre route while the dawn is breaking.

Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

“In Ireland we need to wake up to the shocking statistics around suicide. On average, there are 8 suicides per week in Ireland. Nobody is immune to suicide so we need to wake up to the fact that society has a huge role to play – we need to tackle this crisis together, in communities, in the workplace, in sports clubs," the organisation said.

Darkness Into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to help eradicate suicide. To find your nearest venue and for registration, visit www.darknessintolight.ie.

