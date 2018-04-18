PHOTOS: Rose of Tralee speaks to students at Offaly school

The International Rose of Tralee, Offaly's own Jennifer Byrne was in Edenderry on Wednesday as she delivered a speech to students at Oaklands Community College, Edenderry.

She was invited to speak as part of the school's Wellbeing and Motivation initiative and her words were greatly received by students and staff alike.

She informed our students of her duties as the Rose of Tralee, the work she has completed with Aidi Roche in the Chernobyl Foundation as well as the Hope Foundation.

She also spoke to the students about how she became the Offaly Rose and later the Rose of Tralee and the experiences she has enjoyed along the way.

Jennifer also gave inspiring words to the students about making goals and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, evaluating work experience in order to help you select your CAO or career choices and enjoying sport and exercise because a healthy mind equals a healthy body.

She explained how she relieved her stress while studying to become a doctor and how being balanced helps you achieve your goals.

Students engaged in this workshop with very interesting questions and are ready to hit their goals in their studies and outside activities.

1st year students submitted letters to Jennifer, while Megan Murrin who was selected from the reading club to present those letters to the Rose of Tralee.

