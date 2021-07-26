Offaly Comhairle na nOg clean rubbish from canal bank

Members of Offaly Comhairle na nOg Youth Council, recently undertook a major clean up along the banks of the canal in Tullamore.
It was the first time for the members to meet up in over a year and a half.
They collected a huge amount of rubbish with Offaly County Council supplying the equipment for the litter pick.
The group is currently working on the topic of climate change as their project for this year. They are also in the process of developing an app to help reduce single use plastics in schools in Offaly. They hope to launch this later on in the year.
