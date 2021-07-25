Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for incredible price

Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for at eye opening price

Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for at eye opening price

Reporter:

Reporter

An Offaly hotel that has been vacant for a number of years is going up for sale at auction in September. 

Recently described as 'a dreadful eyesore', the Royal Shannon Hotel is going up for auction with a guide price of €110,000.

Formally a thriving hotel, The Royal Shannon Hotel is located on a one acre site, at West End, Banagher just 50 metres from the River Shannon and the adjoining Marina.

The building requires extensive works, having experienced fire damage some years ago.

It is described as offering 'a great redevelopment opportunity to capitise it's the excellent riverside location'.

The property is currently zoned Town Centre/Mixed Use.

The situation with the hotel was discussed at a recent County Council Meeting. Click on the link to read more

Once thriving hotel in Offaly town is now a 'dreadful eyesore'

PROPERTY WATCH: Four Offaly properties going up for sale in online auction

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie