Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for incredible price

Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for at eye opening price
An Offaly hotel that has been vacant for a number of years is going up for sale at auction in September.
Recently described as 'a dreadful eyesore', the Royal Shannon Hotel is going up for auction with a guide price of €110,000.
Formally a thriving hotel, The Royal Shannon Hotel is located on a one acre site, at West End, Banagher just 50 metres from the River Shannon and the adjoining Marina.
The building requires extensive works, having experienced fire damage some years ago.
It is described as offering 'a great redevelopment opportunity to capitise it's the excellent riverside location'.
The property is currently zoned Town Centre/Mixed Use.
The situation with the hotel was discussed at a recent County Council Meeting. Click on the link to read more
