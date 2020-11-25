SHOCKING: Rubbish illegally dumped and burnt outside one Offaly town

The Midland Tribune was sent these photos of rubbish illegally dumped and burnt, in an area outside of Banagher earlier this week.

A concerned resident told the paper that the matter reported to Offaly County Council and the Gardai. When contacted by the Tribune, a spokesperson for Offaly County Council confirmed the local authority received complaints of alleged littering and fly-tipping on Monday, November 23 last.

"These complaint have been investigated and we have found evidence and will be perusing the matter under the Litter Pollution Act 1997, the Waste Management Management Act, 1996 and the Burning Regulations, 2009", they said.