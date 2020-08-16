MEMORY LANE: Fifty pictures from Grad Past in Offaly to brighten up your day

Between the lockdown and the weather turning, there is plenty of doom and gloom around in Offaly.

In an attempt to cheer us all up, we have put together a gallery of pictures of Grads Past in the county.

These always prove popular and hopefully you will enjoy this trip down memory lane. The pictures run through the 80s, 90s and 2000s. Make sure to tag any familiar faces.

To go through the gallery, click on the arrow in top corner or simply swipe on the picture