Hundreds of euro of tools stolen from an Offaly community garden

Since its inception the Moneygall Community Garden has had a tremendous amount of support. However earlier this week, they sadly reported the theft of tools from the community project.

Organisers wrote: “Unfortunately, we have fallen victim to the thief of tools and equipment from the Community Garden shed, with a replacement cost in excess of €500.

It would appear that the individual involved exited the Community Garden through the adjoining field and onto Barnagrotty Road, towards the village. They used a wheelbarrow to transport the tools and equipment.”

They have asked people if they did see anything suspicious between Wednesday, March 11 and Saturday, March 14 last to contact Roscrea Garden Station on (0505) 24230.

While the group was deeply disappointed by the theft, the community garden remains open and is open for everyone in the community. “We look forward to organising a community event once we have all come out the other side of Covid-19,” they concluded.