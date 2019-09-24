PICTURES: Offaly builders' appearance on RTE's Room To Improve

The work and craftsmanship of an Offaly construction business shone through on last Sunday's episode of Room To Improve on RTÉ.

Local family run business, Seamus Foy & Sons from Clonmore, Rhode, featured on the programme after tendering for the project earlier this year.

They were selected for the contract after meeting with Adrian and Yvonne, the couple featured on the show, along with Ireland’s favourite architect, Dermot Bannon.

The project saw a 1950’s home in Rathfarnham, Dublin transformed into a dream home for the young couple and their daughter Lauren. The stunning reveal was aired on RTÉ One and the finished project garnered online praise from all across Ireland.

Commenting on the house transformation, Philip Foy of Seamus Foy & Sons said: “It was a brilliant project to work on and we’re delighted with the finished result. The attention to detail was phenomenal and it was a pleasure working alongside Adrian, Yvonne, Dermot and the wider team."

"Thankfully there were no hiccups along the way and while we worked really hard to bring Dermot’s vision for the restoration to life, it really was a whole team effort! Thanks to everyone on our team for doing such a great job.”

Adding to this he said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response we've received from the wider community since we announced the news last week. There’s been hundreds, if not thousands, of messages of support pouring in via social media, text messages and calls. We cannot thank everyone enough for their continued support. Hopefully, Dermot will work with us again in the future!”

Seamus Foy & Sons has over 30 years’ experience in the construction and building industry, offering its services nationwide.

The Offaly business takes on various projects, from small renovations to self-builds. For more information visit www.seamusfoyconstruction.com or call 046 9739171.