PICTURES: Offaly students turn up the volume in call for climate action

A number of Offaly school, including Gallen CS in Ferbane and Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington, took part in a global climate strike on Friday afternoon.

Demonstrations inspired by activist Greta Thunberg will take place across the world this afternoon, including almost 100 local gatherings in Ireland.

Students from 130 countries are taking part to lend their voices to calls for governments, including Ireland's, to do more to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

Offaly Green Party councillor Pippa Hackett joined one of the protests at Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington and said she was impressed with the "huge and noisy turnout of the whole school."

Demonstrations were also held in Dublin, Sligo, Limerick, Meath and Tipperary.