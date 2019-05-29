Offaly community hosts 'meet and greet' integration event

Local people from Ballycommon gathered in Dun Eochla Project Centre last Friday night for their ‘Meet & Greet’ Integration Project.

The purpose of the project, facilitated by Ballycommon Telework and Training Centre was to identify the changes in rural communities in recent times and offer new and old families the chance to integrate in an informal way with their community.

Project leader Gemma Sheeran said: “It was a wonderful opportunity for people new to the area to find out exactly what is going on in Ballycommon and meet their neighbours. The dynamics of community changes constantly. We have people from many different backgrounds living in Ballycommon and people living in the area are no longer solely people who have lived here for generations.”

Project coordinator Gerard Nolan said: “It’s surprising how much is happening in your own back garden. It was a lovely way for people to get to know each other over a cuppa tea and a biscuit and find new ways to work together as a community. We all share the same goal, improving and developing our area.”

Asked how they got the word out, project leaders Gemma Sheeran and Gerard Nolan advised that firstly they invited local clubs, and organisations to a workshop to decide on how the meet and greet would be delivered to the community.

Once the decision was made, an invitation in nine languages was delivered to every home in Ballycommon advising them of the upcoming event and asking them to come along and find out what is available to them in their local community and meet their neighbours.

The array of organisations in this small community is extensive. It gives the local community many avenues to partake in indoor and outdoor pursuits and offers the community a balanced and healthy lifestyle. It also offers an opportunity to make new friends and get involved in the community.

All the local clubs and organisations put on a colourful tradeshow and were on hand to talk through the benefits of their organisation. Local Olympian Oisin Feery was there proudly displaying his medals and talking to young children about how he started his road to the Olympics by kayaking on the canal at a local fun day.

This important project was funded under the HSE’s National Lottery grant scheme.