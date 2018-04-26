THROWBACK THURSDAY: Take a look at these team pictures from the Offaly Express archives
We have trawled the archives and found a selection of pictures of teams from around Offaly
Click on the arrow in the top corner of the picture or swipe to go through the pictures
We have once again trawled the archives of the Offaly Express and we have come up with the first in what will be a series of pictures of teams from across the codes and across the county.
This batch features teams from Tullamore, Clara, Banagher, Kinnitty, Edenderry and more.
Feel free to tag any familiar faces and watch out for more of these trips down memory lane in the coming weeks.
MORE TO SEE: Retiring Offaly referee did not expect this taking charge of Waterford challenge match
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on