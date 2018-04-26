Retiring Offaly referee did not expect this taking charge of Waterford challenge match

The Offaly stalwart was shocked

Former Offaly inter-county referee Brian Gavin has expressed his shock at the gesture made to him by the Waterford hurlers on his arrival for a challenge match this week. 

Gavin announced his retirement from top level refereeing late last year after a glittering career that saw him take charge of four All-Ireland finals in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

He refereed the current Waterford manager Derek McGrath on many of occasions and the Deise boss arranged for his team to present Gavin with a signed jersey in appreciation of his stellar refereeing career.

Brian took to Twitter to say he was surprised at "one of the nicest gestures I have ever received" from the 2017 All-Ireland finalists. 

The jersey will now take pride of place in Gavin's home. 

