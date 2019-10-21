Gallen Community School Report (October 21)

Maths Week

Maths Week in Gallen CS took place from the 12th to the 20th of October.

Activities that took place included: 1st and 2nd year quizzes, a poster competition and a problem-solving competition.

Winner of the 1st year problem was Lorcan Delaney.

Winner of the Junior Cycle problem was Joseph Dunican.

Winner of the Senior Cycle problem was Cormac Corrigan.

Winner of the Cluny problem was Tommy Creagh.

Thanks to the Maths Department for organising a very successful week.

Comhra 19

A group of Gallen CS students took part in the Comhra 19 organised by the Irish Department.

Hurling

Gallen CS defeated Mountmellick CS 5-9 to 1-7 in the North Leinster Junior Hurling Championship last week. Kian Boylan and Conor Beirne shared five goals between them as Mr Moriarty's team got off to a winning start.