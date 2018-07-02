MONDAY MEMORY: A great night out for the Vintners in Offaly

Use the arrow in the top corner or swipe to scroll through the gallery

During a recent trawl of our photographic archives in the Offaly Express, we came across an envelope just marked 'Vintners'.

To us they look like pictures from a Vintners Night out in the early 2000s in Offaly.... (we spotted a number of very familiar faces which gives you an idea of your vintage).

Anyway rather than leave them to gather dust, we decided to put them together in a gallery for this week's Monday Memory.

If you do know the year or the event, let us know to news@offalyexpress.ie or add the details as a comment on our Facebook page.