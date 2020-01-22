Fine Gael launch Laois Offaly General Election campaign

Laois-Offaly Fine Gael officially launched its campaign to retain its two Dáil seats in Mountmellick this week.

Local members gathered at the Mountmellick Development Association to show their support for outgoing Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan who is running alongside the outgoing Offaly TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

Photographer Denis Byrne captured the event on camera. Scroll through the gallery above to see more of his pictures taken on Tuesday, January 21.