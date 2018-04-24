GALLERY: Offaly orchestra dazzle in first public performance

Following months of rehearsals, members of Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath’s developmental orchestral programme ‘Sinfonietta’ gave their first major public performance last Saturday, 21 April.

The programme, which was open to 11-19 year-olds in both counties, was developed in partnership with Maynooth University Department of Music.

The young ensemble worked tirelessly to prepare for the event with a professional tutor team, made up of musicians from Maynooth University and Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath, all under the guidance of Artistic Director, composer and conductor Andrew Synnott, and Deputy Director Karen Ní Bhroin.

Current students of Maynooth University also formed part of the ensemble, acting as ‘learning buddies’ to the young instrumentalists.

Saturday’s enormously successful concert, which took place in Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT), marked the finale of the first year of the programme.

Photos by Liam Kidney

