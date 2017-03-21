COMPETITION

WIN! We have a pair of tickets for Pat Shortt in Tullamore to give away

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

How's Tings: Pat Shortt brings his new show on the road

Two eggs, two sausage, two rasher, two bacon, two pudding, one black, one white

Just sausages!

Rashers and hash browns

Sausage and egg

White pudding and sausages

Bacon and egg

Just rashers with brown sauce or ketchup

Rashers and sausages

Eggs and pudding

Eggs and hash browns

The whole lot with hash browns and sauce

Cereal instead!

To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to Pat Shortt's 'How's Things?' show in Tullamore on Sunday, April 16, simply tell us in our poll at the top of this page what's the best filling for creating the ultimate jumbo breakfast roll. 

After you've done that, if you haven't done so already, go back and like The Offaly Express page on Facebook and share our post about this competition. 

The lucky winner will be announced on April 12 and will then head to the Tullamore Court Hotel on April 16 to enjoy one of Ireland's comedy greats delivering his latest show.

Tickets for the popular show are also available directly from the Tullamore Court Hotel by calling 057-9346666 or visiting ticketmaster.ie.