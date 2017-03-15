Tullamore is one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country

The latest Trolley Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore is among the most overcrowded in the country.

The report shows that 33 people are on trolleys or without a proper bed in the emergency department or in full wards. This is six fewer than yesterday’s total, but Tullamore remains in the worst five hospitals for overcrowding nationwide.

28 patients are awaiting admission at Portlaoise Hospital while Mullingar’s total is down to 12.

The national figure is over 500 for the second day running.

