Midlands motorists has ridiculously unsafe car seized by Gardai

The car also had no insurance, no tax and no NCT

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Car missing nuts

This really is nuts

A motorist in the Midlands has had their car seized after they were stopped by Gardai in Moate. 

One of the wheels only had one nut holding the wheel in place while the car also had no insurance, no tax and no NCT. Gardai are urging all drivers to check their nuts regularly.......