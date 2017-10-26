Section of N52 outside Birr to close in November

A section of the N52 outside Birr will close for a two week period in November.

The road works will mean that access from Riverstown to Birr will not be possible. The road will close for a two week period (or part thereof) beginning on November 1 and running until November 24.

For vehicles travelling north, a diversion will be in place via the R489 to Walshpark and then the R438 to Taylor's Cross before coming into Birr on the R439. Vehicles travelling south will use this route in reverse.

HGVs travelling north should take the alternate route from Borrisokane while HGVs travelling south are advised to follow variable message signage to continue on the N52.