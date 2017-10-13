BREAKING: Emergency services called to motorway crash near Portlaoise

Emergency services in Laois have been called to the scene of a rush hour motorway accident near Portlaoise on the Cork Dublin Limerick M7 motorway.

A number of HSE ambulances and Laois Fire and Rescue Service have made their way to the scene of a collision on the M7 road southbound at Junction 17 Portlaoise.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland tweeted confirmation of in crash at 4.45pm on Friday October 13. It also confirmed that there was debris was on M7 between Junction 16 and Junction 17 Portlaoise.

The left lane of the southbound carriageway is reportedly blocked and traffic is building coming from Dublin.