RSA brings 'Checkitfits' child seat team to Offaly

The Road Safety Authority have announced that their 'Check It Fits' team will be in Offaly this month.

The campaign is aimed at helping people ensure that child seats are safely and correctly fitted to their cars before taking to the roads.

The team show people where they might be going wrong and how to rectify any fitting issues.

They will be in Moneygall, Co. Offaly this Saturday, September 9, and will move on to Tullamore on Monday, September 11.

The service is free and ensures a higher level of safety for children on our roads.

