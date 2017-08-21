Caution urged on Offaly roads after overnight rain

Motorists are being urged to use caution on the roads in Offaly this morning after overnight rain.

There is standing water on many roads around the county with considerable build up of water being reported in places on some secondary roads.

In wet conditions, motorists are reminded that it takes longer to stop in wet conditions so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility and be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.