MONDAY MOTIVATION: Healthy chicken nuggets to cook with the kids

In the last of our kid chef mini-series, I asked the boys what was their favourite food. By unanimous decision it was….chicken nuggets. Every parent knows these little bites are often winners with even the fussiest of eaters. Stashed in the freezer they make a super quick meal too.

Unfortunately some convenience nuggets contain added salt, sugar, flavours and preservatives. Not exactly healthy fair for the kiddies. Could we cook chicken nuggets that would keep the boys happy and healthy?

Enter Jack and Harry’s Chicken Nuggets! OK they laughed when I got out the porridge - having sneaked it in last week, there was going to be no hiding the crispy coating this week! Lightly seasoned with sea salt, pepper and spices these chicken nuggets were winners hands down. Check out the recipe below and be sure to leave a comment if you try them.

Ingredients

2-3 chicken fillets, chopped

100g flour

1 egg beaten

200g oats, blended

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic granules

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.

Blitz oats in the blender until it is a flour consistency.

Add the spices, salt and pepper.

Place flour in a shallow dish and add chopped chicken fillets in batches. Make sure the chicken is coated.

Remove from flour and place in the beaten egg, again coating fully.

Transfer chicken pieces to the seasoned oat mixture and coat again.

Place well-coated chicken pieces on a lightly greased baking tray in a single layer and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!