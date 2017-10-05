Offaly man to represent The Midlands in the Great Ethiopian Run

Renowned Midlands charity fundraiser Eamon Martin will fly the Irish flag for a good cause, when he travels to Ethiopia to take part in Africa’s biggest road race, this Autumn.

Eamon, from Killurin, Offaly, will be joined by 20 supporters of Irish development charity Gorta-Self Help Africa, when he jets off for this year’s edition of the popular Great Ethiopian Run in the heart of the country’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Eamon has raised hundreds of thousands of euro for a variety of local and international charities over the years, and is appealing to the Midlands community to support his latest charitable quest.

Gorta-Self Help Africa has been implementing agricultural development projects in Ethiopia for more than 30 years, and is currently supporting more than half a million rural poor households in sub-Saharan Africa to grow more food and earn more from their small farms.

“I’ve supported Gorta-Self Help Africa for a long time, and am looking forward to joining the team in Ethiopia. Helping households to grow more on their small farms is more critical than ever, as the region is currently experiencing one of the worst food crises that the world has seen, following years of successive crop failures”, Eamon Martin said.

“80% of people in sub-Saharan Africa live on small farms, but the vast majority could be producing much more. I want to do my bit to help unlock Africa’s potential, and invite the Midlands community to help me along the way,” he added.

Gorta-Self Help Africa Business Developement representative Ronan Scully, whose family come from Clara, is organising the trip, which he says will raise over €50,000 to support the charity’s work. “Since I started working with Gorta Self Help Africa, the focus has been on food – and particularly how it can be grown in difficult conditions and in tough climates in the developing world.

“These issues have come into sharp focus with the current famine and drought in parts of East Africa where over 25 million people are facing desperate food shortages due to climate change. At Gorta-Self Help Africa, we are not only responding to the emergency, we are empowering people with the means to live a life free from hunger and poverty, through providing good quality seed and implementing a range of other measures.

If you would like to help Eamon organise a fundraising event or support him in his cause, give him a call on (087) 7168272 . Eamon will also be having a church gate collection on the weekend of October 7 & 8.

To find out more or to get a registration/application brochure form for the Great Ethiopian Run, conta ct Ronan Scully on (087) 6189094, visit www.selfhelpafrica.org or email ronan.scully@ selfhelpafrica.org

For more information on the work of Gorta-Self Help Africa, visit www.selfhelpafrica.org and follow @selfhelpafrica on Twitter and Facebook, and @self_help_africa on Instagram.