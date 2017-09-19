Vacant seat filled on Offaly County Council as Tullamore business man co-opted in
Offaly County Council now an all male council
Cllr Tony McCormack
Offaly County Council is back to its full compliment of 19 after Tullamore business man Tony McCormack was co-opted in to fill the vacancy left by Sinead Dooley.
A former Town Councillor for Tullamore, Councillor McCormack is also a former President of Tullamore Chamber.
Sinead Dooley stepped down from her position as a County Councillor for the Tullamore Electoral Area to take up the position of Assistant Chief Executive with Irish Rural Link.
The co-opting of Mr McCormack means that Offaly County Council's 19 Councillors are now all men however two of the county's three TD's are women, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Carol Nolan.
