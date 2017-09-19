Vacant seat filled on Offaly County Council as Tullamore business man co-opted in

Offaly County Council is back to its full compliment of 19 after Tullamore business man Tony McCormack was co-opted in to fill the vacancy left by Sinead Dooley.

A former Town Councillor for Tullamore, Councillor McCormack is also a former President of Tullamore Chamber.

Sinead Dooley stepped down from her position as a County Councillor for the Tullamore Electoral Area to take up the position of Assistant Chief Executive with Irish Rural Link.

The co-opting of Mr McCormack means that Offaly County Council's 19 Councillors are now all men however two of the county's three TD's are women, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Carol Nolan.