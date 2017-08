Considerable damage was caused to a business in Tullamore by a car fire in the town last night.

The damage was caused to a launderette with Gardai saying that the fire caused 'substantial inconvenience and stress for the local business owner'.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Tullamore on 057 93 27600.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating overnight fire in Killeigh