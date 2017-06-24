UPDATE: Man arrested in ongoing weapons operation in Edenderry

One man has been arrested during an operation in relation to weapons in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

Armed Gardaí are part of the ongoing operation involving a series of searches at a number of properties in the area, a Garda source told the Offaly Express.

A specialist armed unit of the Gardaí were joined by at least a dozen uniformed colleagues as they rushed into the grounds of St. Mary's Secondary School on St. Francis Street in the town in pursuit of an individual at around 7pm.

Witnesses described seeing gardaí armed with machine guns running into the school grounds shouting, "Gardaí, get on the ground."

Five vehicles, including an armed response jeep, three marked and one unmarked Garda car were at the scene at 19:15pm on Saturday evening, and the Offaly Express can reveal that one man was arrested.

The operation is ongoing and more follows...

