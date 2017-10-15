The best Twitter reactions as #Ophelia trends in Ireland

Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.

In the face of the approaching storm, you can't keep the Irish sense of humour down, even in the face of potential disaster

Hurricane prep



USA : board it up, fill the sandbags, everyone into the bunker



Ireland : jaysus I better take the washing in#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/AcMGEN6W7a — baz brock (@Bazzyb85) October 15, 2017

Irish government rushing supplies in for hurricane Ophelia. It'll all be grand. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xkXEfQCjId — Kate McLoughney (@KateMcLoughney) October 15, 2017

“This is not the remnants of a hurricane, this IS a hurricane” - sobering words from @MetEireann #ophelia pic.twitter.com/o85z9B9hyo — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) October 15, 2017

With about an hour of daylight left before #Ophelia hits tomorrow, make sure to do a few final checks around the farm pic.twitter.com/OstabR7doW — Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) October 15, 2017

Take the opportunity today to secure garden furniture, trampolines, bins, large inflatable minions in preparation for #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TkAKPGa8wD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 15, 2017