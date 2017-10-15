The best Twitter reactions as #Ophelia trends in Ireland
Met Éireann has confirmed that Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic on record.
In the face of the approaching storm, you can't keep the Irish sense of humour down, even in the face of potential disaster
All of Ireland tomorrow #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/bRYFjticrG— Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) October 15, 2017
Hurricane prep— baz brock (@Bazzyb85) October 15, 2017
USA : board it up, fill the sandbags, everyone into the bunker
Ireland : jaysus I better take the washing in#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/AcMGEN6W7a
Irish government rushing supplies in for hurricane Ophelia. It'll all be grand. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xkXEfQCjId— Kate McLoughney (@KateMcLoughney) October 15, 2017
BREAKING: Twister spotted in Ireland #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/tmC8z4qJAM— BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) October 15, 2017
“This is not the remnants of a hurricane, this IS a hurricane” - sobering words from @MetEireann #ophelia pic.twitter.com/o85z9B9hyo— Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) October 15, 2017
With about an hour of daylight left before #Ophelia hits tomorrow, make sure to do a few final checks around the farm pic.twitter.com/OstabR7doW— Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) October 15, 2017
Teresa Mannion has a new outfit for work tomorrow! .... #Ophelia #DontMakeUnnecessaryJourneys pic.twitter.com/shH2h0jUyO— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) October 15, 2017
Take the opportunity today to secure garden furniture, trampolines, bins, large inflatable minions in preparation for #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TkAKPGa8wD— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 15, 2017
Following consultation w/ local authorities, @nuigalway will close on Mon 16th Oct due to safety concerns in anticipation of Storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xf8DXhfO82— NUI Galway (@nuigalway) October 15, 2017
