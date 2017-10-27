Offaly deaths and funeral details (October 27)

Thomas J Feenane, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Joseph Lowe, Raheny, Dublin / Killester, Dublin / Clonfanlough, Offaly

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday 27th October in Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, Dublin 5. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery, Collinstown Cross, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.