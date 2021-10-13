WATCH: Check out one of the entries to Offaly's Next Superstar

We have received some stunning entries to the Offaly's Next Superstar talent search, including this beautiful performance from Katie Feighery.

There is still time to get your entry in before the Sunday, October 17 deadline for the competition run jointly by the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune.

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated Whatsapp number 0857480767. It really is that simple.

From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So what's it all about?

The county has produced global and national stars like Mundy, Chasing Abbey, Neil Delamere, Sam Keeley and a host of sporting talent like Shane Lowry. Offaly's Next Superstar aims to find the next name to go on this list.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slive Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.

The Offaly public will decide the winner along with a panel of esteemed local judges. Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through www.offalyexpress.ie and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So come on, get entering!

