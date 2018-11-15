WATCH: Offaly rugby star speaks ahead of USA clash

Offaly woman and star Ireland scrum-half Ailsa Hughes has been speaking ahead of the Ireland Women's Rugby team's clash with the USA on Sunday in Energia Park, Donnybrook.

The Railway Union/Leinster player spoke to Irish Rugby TV about the November international, the opposition and the Irish team's pre-game rituals.

Ailsa will line up in the starting 15 alongside fellow Offaly woman, Ferbane's Michelle Claffey, who had been named to start at centre.

Tullamore's Nichola Fryday has also been named on the bench for the game.

Speaking about the match, coach Adam Griggs said: "This will be the USA's third Test match in as many weeks, which I'm sure has given them the chance to bond and gel as a squad. They had two tough games against the Black Ferns and England that they will certainly have learnt a lot from."

"Come Sunday there is no doubt they will be match ready for us which will be the challenge we must rise to from the start. It's an exciting two weeks for this squad and we hope to see a big turn-out on Sunday at Energia Park to support the team."

The game against the USA Women takes place at Energia Park, Donnybrook, Sunday, November 18, and has kick-off time of 1pm.