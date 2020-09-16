WATCH: Offaly ploughwoman in action at the National Ploughing in 2017

This is Birr woman Laura Grant taking part in the Farmerette Conventional Ploughing class in 2017.

She was proudly wearing an Offaly jersey under her overalls and flew the Offaly flag high over her tractor.

She was defending her 2016 title in the Farmerette Conventional Class but despite having performed brilliantly, Laura had to settle for third place behind Monaghan's Joanne Deery and Rachael O'Driscoll of Cork West.