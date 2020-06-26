An Offaly Educate Together NS celebrate their sixth students

Here is a lovely video of the sixth class pupils of Tullamore Educate Together National School (2012 - 2020) on their journey through school.

The group of 27 students includes nines nationalities, five religions. The video of the one class covers Seachtain na Gaeilge, Educate Together Day, Science Week, Maths Week, International Food Day, Cumann na mBunscol, Handwriting Awards, Attendance Awards, Green Flag Celebrations, World Book Day, Assemblies, Spelling Bee, Student Council and Graduation. Wishing them the very best of luck on their new journey.