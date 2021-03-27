WATCH: Chart topping UK music star shows off his pride in his Offaly roots

Offaly has a new favourite son; UK chart topper Tom Grennan.

As you can guess by the name, Tom has an Irish dad, Martin, from right here in Ballycumber, Co Offaly, and he is immensely proud of those roots.

He said in an interview last year that if his promising football career with Luton Town had taken off, he would have opted to play for the Republic of Ireland.

"I would have played for Ireland, yeah. I would have got killed by my cousins if I didn’t. I’ve got the Irish blood in my heart and it’s my second home. I just love it so much," he told Irish World.

Tom spoke of those cousins and his 'OY' tattoo in honour of his connection to the Faithful county in the video above with the London Irish Centre in the Electric Ballroom in Camden in recent weeks. He also donned the Offaly GAA jersey for the occasion.

He also performs and the clip is well worth a watch.

Tom's previous hits include 'Found What I've Been Looking For' which you've definitely sung along to on the radio. LISTEN TO THIS SONG BELOW.