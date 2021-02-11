WATCH: Offaly pharmacy showcases dance moves and Tullamore in Jerusalema Challenge

Rose Finlay Totalhealth pharmacy staff have nailed the Jerusalema challenge.

Using spectacular drone footage of Tullamore, the team managed to showcase their considerable dance skills and the entire town and its sights.

They even spelt out 'Tullamore' using sods of turf outside the pharmacy.

"Good fun and laughter is the best medicine especially in these challenging times," the team said as they shared the video.

"We really hope this raises your spirits."