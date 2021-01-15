WATCH: Met Éireann's weather forecast partner warns of 'pretty high potential for snow'

There is a 'high' chance of another bout snow next week according to the Met Éireann's official forecasting partner.

In it's ten-day forecast the Met Office in the UK warns that cold air is sitting over Scandinavia and this looks likely to interact with weather from the Atlantic drive by the jet stream from the north.

"That means the potential for snow into next week remains pretty high," warned Britain's official weather forecasting service. WATCH 10 DAY FORECAST ABOVE.

Met Éireann has yet to declare its detailed forecast but it has already warned that a weather event the caused the Beast from the East and Storm Emma in 2018 has happened since January.

It also says that wintry showers and with sharp frosts at night are on the cards from the middle of next week.

NATIONAL FORECAST issued by Met Éireann at 8.30am on Thursday, January 14.

THURSDAY

Patchy rain and drizzle will clear eastwards this morning as brighter weather with sunny spells and scattered showers extends from the west. The afternoon and evening will bring plenty of dry and bright weather but there'll be a few passing showers, especially across western and northern counties. Feeling quite cold today with maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh northwest winds.

Largely dry tonight with clear spells and just the odd shower in the north. Turning cold and frosty with a risk of some icy patches. Mist and fog will develop in some areas as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

FRIDAY

Friday will start mostly dry but cold with frost and areas of fog. Southerly breezes will freshen during the day with mist and fog clearing. Rain will develop in Connacht and west Ulster by late morning but it'll be mostly dry elsewhere with some bright spells and just the odd light shower. The afternoon will bring plenty of dry weather but with some patchy rain in the west and north. However, persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties in the evening, extending nationwide early on Friday night. After a cold start maximum afternoon temperatures will range 5 to 10 degrees.

Friday night will be wet and breezy with rain spreading eastwards across the country and becoming widespread. It will be heavy at times. The rain will clear from most places by morning with clear spells and showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds veering westerly as rain clears.

Saturday Any lingering rain in the east will clear to give a cool day with a fair amount of cloud and some showers at first, but brightening up later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes. Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry, though there may be a few showers on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Sunday will be mainly dry with the some bright or sunny spells at first, but tending to become cloudier during the day with some patchy rain or drizzle developing in the west and northwest towards evening. Highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes. On Sunday night, there'll be a fair amount of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Monday will start off dry. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards over the country. It will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate southerly winds. The rain will continue on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday will be wet with further spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Through the evening and night, rain will clear with very cold air following from the northwest bringing wintry showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very cold with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers and with sharp frosts at night.