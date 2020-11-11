WATCH: Offaly students compose their own superb song commemorating Bloody Sunday 1920

Four Offaly students have penned and composed their own song commemorating the events of Bloody Sunday 1920.

With the centenary of Bloody Sunday fast approaching on November 21, where 14 civilians were killed by the RIC and 60 more were injured during 90 seconds of gun fire during a football match between Dublin and Tipperary at Croke Park, the group's song is a timely reminder of the darkest day in the history of the GAA and a pivotal day in the Irish War of Independence.

The four lads; Brian, Darragh, Seán and Mikey, composed and wrote the song while transition year students in Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore last year before the school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With their song and accompanying music complete, the group travelled to Joe Egan's studio in Clara to professionally record their final piece.

Upon return to school this year, the four lads made use of the familiar surroundings of Offaly GAA's Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore to record the video to go with their song.

The GAA launched a major initiative to focus on the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park, with a series of projects dedicated to the lost lives in the run up to the centenary commemoration later this month.

Speaking at the launch last month, Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “Behind the history and the headlines of the crown forces attack on Croke Park in 1920 is a human story and a human tragedy.

“The appalling events of that Bloody Sunday changed the GAA and forever altered our relationship with the pitch at Jones’s Road.

“How a place envisaged to be a home of unconfined joy was turned into a scene of carnage and horror is a tragedy that will never be forgotten. To honour those who went to a match and never came home we need to remember them, to pay our respects, and that is what we intend to do.”