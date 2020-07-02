WATCH: One sixth class celebrate graduation with TIKTOK movie

This year for the Virtual Zoom graduation, the boys of St Brendan's Primary School, Birr decided to become the 1st ever class at the school to create a TIKTOK movie.

Speaking to the 'Offaly Express' after the school's virtual graduation, Principal, Niall Crofton enthused: We were so proud to say a huge thank you and congratulations to our 24 boys from 6th class last Wednesday night as they “graduated “ primary school. In light of NPHET recommendations we held a “ virtual Graduation “ via ZOOM which was a great success."

The boys all wore their special “ Class of 2020 “ hoodies which were purchased for them all by our generous Parents Association and BOM. All were welcomed the large crowd who logged on with passwords and thanked for adapting to use technology for this event.

Mr Crofton then shared a video montage of their photos from the past 8 years and their great activities from this year ( See our YOU TUBE channel) The boys and their wonderful families heard some words of wisdom from Ms Lena Grace ( class teacher ) and Mr Niall Crofton ( School Principal).

The boys were thanked for their good example and leadership especially during the COVID19 closure where 6th class boys really engaged with school learning activities through SEESAW.

Their stats for May/June were incredible with 79% engagement and 1657 activities / journal entries. Setting the standard and leading from the front! Mr Cunningham then shared the reflective and thought provoking story of the Pencil / pencil maker.

The boys then shared some of their best and favourite memories with the virtual crowd which was lovely.

Ms Dani Dunne ( SCP) then congratulated the boys on completing a great transition programme this year and wished them well next year at their new schools. Finally the boys decided to become the 1st ever class at St Brendan’s to create a TIKTOK movie –

The boys were showed their contributions to great fun and laughter. All that was left was to wish all a safe and happy summer and the school will meet for part 2 of the Graduation in late August ( NPHET allowing of course). The boys will share their traditions hero projects and speeches with the outside crowd for this long standing tradition that hopefully not even COVID19 can stop !