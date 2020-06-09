WATCH: 'Fries in the skies' - Drone delivering Supermacs orders in Offaly

If there is one thing we do well in Offaly it is innovation. In 2017, JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher went viral when their Christmas advert featured a drone delivering a pint of Guinness to thirty locals.

Roll on three years in the midst of varying degrees of Covid-19 lockdown and we now have a drone delivering chicken tenders and burgers from Supermacs.

The stuff dreams are made of, we tell you!

The idea is the brainchild of the people at the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall where you can now order a meal from Supermacs and have it dropped onto your front lawn in minutes.

Henry Healy, Barack Obama's distant cousin, is the operations manager at the Barack Obama Plaza and explained to Dermot and Dave on Today that the service is operated by Manna.Aero, an innovative new tech start-up.

During the height of the lockdown, Manna.Aero partnered with the HSE to deliver medicines to vulnerable members of the community around Moneygall.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is now clearing the flying of the small drones for the use in food deliveries to the village of Moneygall.

Henry explained that this is the start of something that could be rolled out further afield in the future.

