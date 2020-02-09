WATCH: Laois-Offaly poll-topper Brian Stanley arrives at count centre

Sinn Fein's Brian Stanley has arrived at the count centre in Portlaoise after tallies revealed him as the overwhelming poll-topper in Laois-Offaly.

Stanley amassed 23.7% of first preference votes in Laois-Offaly.

He arrived to cheering and handshakes in Portlaoise moments after the final tally was confirmed. A first count result is expected later this afternoon with Brian Stanley the only candidate likely to earn election on the first count.