WATCH: Professor Brian Cox speaks at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Professor Brian Cox is suitably impressed by the scientific prowess of Ireland's second-level students at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition where he has been speaking.

Over 1,100 students are taking part at Dublin’s RDS at the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. The event brings together some of the country’s brightest young minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2020.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opened the Exhibition at a special ceremony on Wednesday, attended by students, teachers, Exhibition partners and stakeholders, and presented by BT Managing Director Shay Walsh.

Speaking ahead of this year’s exhibition An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, “The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is a brilliant event; it showcases our best and brightest, and as we have seen in recent years, the winners often go on to have very successful careers in their chosen fields. It’s inspirational for me to see the immense talent and new ideas being brought by our second-level students. They are the change-makers and problem solvers of tomorrow. I wish everyone involved the very best of luck for this year’s event and for the future.”

In what will be an exciting time for competing students, this year’s winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, to be announced on Friday, January 10, will be presented with a cheque for €7,500, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and will represent Ireland at the 32nd EU Contest for Young Scientists when it is hosted in 2020 in Santander, Spain.

Leading communications and IT services company, BT, in their 20th year as organiser of the Exhibition is set to deliver another spectacular event for competitors and the visiting public. At the heart of the Exhibition are the 1,100 students representing 244 schools across the island of Ireland.

This year’s projects cover a wide variety of topics, from climate change to gender diversity and the effects of social media, and everything in between.