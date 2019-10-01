LIVE: Watch Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves towards Ireland across the Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Lorenzo continues to track towards Ireland and is expected to hit this Thursday but there is still some uncertainty over where, or if, it will hit the country.

You can track Hurricane Lorenzo's progress live on the tracker above. You can also scroll forward using the bar at the bottom to see the latest projected path of Hurricane Lorenzo.

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland as Hurricane Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland.

While not yet a full Weather Warning, Met Eireann states that there it a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain. Weather Warnings are expected to be issued on Wednesday.