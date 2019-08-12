'Could you milk me?' - Malachy Murray makes hilarious appearance at Tullamore Show

Offaly's favourite roving reporter returned to the county on Sunday as Malachy Murray dished out his usual brand of divilment at the 2019 Tullamore Show.

The cravat-wearing and silver-tongued creation of Tullamore man Terry Fahy met volunteers at the show.

In the above clip, he meets "an elderly gentleman" and asks how he got a job. The results are pretty hilarious.

We expect to see more highlights of Malachy's adventures during the week and you can keep up to date with them on his Facebook page or here at www.offalyexpress.ie