WATCH: Relive the unforgettable and emotional closing moments of Shane Lowry's historic victory at The Open

Golfer Shane Lowry played the final hole at Royal Portrush in The Open championships as cooly as he played the first and as composed as he celebrated afterwards.

Already tagged 'The People's Champion' Shane's dad Brendan was there every step of the way and looked a lot more nervous than his son as Shane hit his final tee shot on the way to his historic win.

